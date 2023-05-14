Le Figaro: Élysée Palace confirms May 14 evening Zelensky visit to Paris

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French presidency, has confirmed in a press release that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Paris late in the evening on May 14, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

According to Le Figaro, Zelensky will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a "working dinner," at which the pair will discuss "the support that France continues to provide in response to Ukraine's urgent military and humanitarian needs."

The visit comes amid a brief European tour by Zelensky. The Ukrainian president first visited Rome on May 13 for meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as well as Pope Francis, and then.

Zelensky then travelled to Berlin on May 14, where he met with German officials including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, thanking Germany for a new $2.7 million military aid package and reiterating Kyiv's plea for Western combat aircraft.