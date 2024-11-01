Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Sergey Lavrov, Russia, EU sanctions, War, OSCE
Edit post

Russia's Lavrov reportedly to make first visit to EU country since launch of full-scale invasion of Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova November 1, 2024 3:12 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media at a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, on April 25, 2023. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to visit Malta this December to attend the Organization for Security and Cooperation Ministerial Council (OSCE) meeting, the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Vedomosti newspaper on Oct. 31.

If the visit takes place, it will be Lavrov's first trip to an EU country since the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The last time Lavrov visited an EU country was in 2021, when he traveled to the OSCE meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. He also visited  the U.N. General Assembly in New York several times during Moscow's all-out war.

While both the EU and the U.S. imposed sanctions on Lavrov in February 2022, they did not impose a travel ban as the EU and U.K. wanted to keep open diplomatic channels with Russia.

According to the Maltese embassy in Russia, the decision to hold the meeting of OSCE's Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled for Dec. 5-6 "applies to all [its] members, including the Russian Federation," the Russian newspaper wrote.

In 2023, Lavrov attended the OSCE summit in North Macedonia, which sparked a rift among the OSCE members, leading to a boycott of the meeting by foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic states.

The OSCE was formed in the 1970s as the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe, which provided a platform for dialogue between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc during the Cold War.

As drone strikes surge, Russia’s next mass missile attack on Kyiv likely imminent, experts and weary residents say
Russia’s aerial attacks against Kyiv have changed dramatically in recent weeks, becoming far more frequent yet far less destructive. Moscow has ramped up drone strikes on the capital — which overnight on Oct. 31 was attacked for the 20th time this month — and the rest of the country, while dialing…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:25 PM

Kyiv still waiting for MiG-29 fighter jets from Warsaw, Zelensky says.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in July that Warsaw may provide Kyiv with additional Soviet-made fighter jets if it can find a replacement. Following Zelensky's calls to speed up the transfer, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, "Poland makes decisions based on its security and has already done everything it can for Ukraine."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.