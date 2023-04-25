Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Lavrov attempts to justify Russia detaining 2 US citizens while speaking at UN

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 11:12 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media at a news conference at the United Nations headquarters on April 25, 2023, in New York City. Russia was criticized by numerous UN members yesterday for its ongoing war in Ukraine during a Security Council meeting which was chaired by Lavrov. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

While speaking to journalists at the United Nations on April 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attempted to justify Russia detaining two U.S. citizens, CNN reported.

"In the Russian Federation, there are several American citizens who are serving sentences for various crimes," Lavrov said.

"I refer to (former U.S. Marine) Paul Whelan and (Wall Street Journal reporter) Evan Gershkovich. They were detained when they were committing a crime: receiving material that was a state secret. And the vociferous, pathos-laced statements about journalists by definition not being able to commit crimes is something which we reject."

On April 2, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the “immediate release” of Gershkovich and Whelan during a phone call with Lavrov.

A Moscow court denied Gershkovich's appeal of his pre-detention terms on April 18. Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg while working on a story about the Russian state-backed Wagner mercenary group recruiting locals, as well as Russian citizens' views on the invasion of Ukraine.

While he addressed journalists at the UN, Lavrov went on to claim that approximately 60 Russian nationals were being detained by the U.S. under "dubious" accusations "in most cases."

Russia was chosen to head the UN Security Council, the presidency of which rotates on a monthly basis between 15 member states, for the month of April.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in late March, called Russia's UNSC presidency a "bad joke" and said that the world "can't be a safe place" with Russia as head of the UN Security Council.

During his address to the UN Security Council on April 24, Lavrov went on a tirade against Western countries, in particular the U.S., which he said is "aiming for the destruction of globalization" and wants to "undermine multilateralism" in the Asia-Pacific.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
