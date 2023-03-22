Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Landmine, cluster submunition explosions kill 1, injure 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023 7:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 50-year-old man was killed in an explosion caused by a cluster submunition in Kharkiv Oblast's village of Ivanivka near Izium, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 22.

Ukrainian forces liberated Izium and most of Kharkiv Oblast in September after about six months of Russian occupation.

Over 100 countries ban cluster munition use, but Russia continues to use the weapons – which release small explosive bombs and indiscriminately harm civilians. Russia is not a signatory of the 2008 convention, but it is obliged by international humanitarian law to avoid its use.

Another civilian stepped on a Russian landmine in a forest next to the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka in southern Kherson Oblast, according to the regional administration.

As a result of the explosion, the 48-year-old man "lost part of his leg" and was hospitalized, the administration said.

The village of Velyka Oleksandrivka is located on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank when Ukraine liberated Kherson in November 2022, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.

Local authorities of Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts urged residents to avoid fields, forests, riverbanks, and other places that have not yet been examined by sappers.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nearly one-third of Ukraine, including liberated and occupied territories, remains mined as of March 1.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
