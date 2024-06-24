Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kyrgyzstan, central Asia, Russia, Ukraine, Russian armed forces
Edit post

Kyrgyz man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fighting for Russia in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller June 24, 2024 3:52 PM 1 min read
Kyrgyz labor migrants wait to leave for work in Russia at the office of a company organizing passenger transportation to Russia in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Oct. 17, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A court in the Kyrgyz city of Osh sentenced an unnamed man to five years in prison for fighting for Russia in Ukraine, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Kyrgyz service reported on June 24, citing court representatives.

Under Kyrgyz law, participating in conflicts on foreign territory is forbidden. Another Kyrgyz man was sentenced to a suspended seven-year sentence in January 2024 for fighting with Russian troops in Ukraine. Following the sentence, the man fled to Russia and reportedly reenlisted to fight in Ukraine.

RFE/RL did not report on the specifics of the new case but added that the convicted man has appealed his case.

While estimates vary, hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz nationals likely work in Russia, often doing construction or other manual labor jobs.

Russia has reportedly been actively recruiting Kyrgyz citizens and other Central Asian migrant workers to join the army and fight in Ukraine.

The true figure of Central Asians who have signed up to fight in Ukraine is unknown, as are the associated casualties.

Officials said in August 2023 that at least 10 Kyrgyz nationals had been killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Several Kyrgyz banks partially suspended operations with Russia, media report
Mbank, Kompanion Bank, RKS Bank, Kyrgyz-Swiss Bank (KSB), Kyrgyzcommerzbank, and Keremet Bank have imposed various restrictions on transfers using Russian payment systems.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:09 AM

EU Council announces 14th round of sanctions against Russia.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list, and adds a number of additional measures, including the prohibition for any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.
10:09 PM

Ukraine working on securing more air defense, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his regular evening address on June 23, said that Ukraine is continuing to work on securing more air defense systems, and that the next weeks in June and July should be "no less productive" than May and the first half of June.
8:47 PM

No point in peace talks, General Budanov says.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer published June 23 that peace talks are pointless because the only option is to reclaim occupied territory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.