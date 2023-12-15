Skip to content
Kyivstar restores mobile internet following cyberattack

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 15, 2023 11:17 PM 1 min read
A Kyivstar building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 25, 2012. (Wikimedia Commons/Maksym Kozlenko)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyivstar had managed to restore mobile internet connection throughout the country following a Russian cyberattack, the company announced on Dec. 15.

Ukraine's leading phone provider was targeted by a massive cyberattack on Dec. 12, which caused internet and network outages across Ukraine, as well as issues with air raid alerts. Monobank, one of Ukraine's largest banks, also reported a hack the same day.

"Some areas may still experience short-term communication problems. However, our specialists are working on solving them," the company's statement read.

Over 95% of mobile communication base stations have become operational again, according to the announcement.

Kyivstar continues working to restore text messaging and access to the mobile application.

"As soon as we know that stabilization measures have been successful and services are working at 100%, we will definitely let you know," the company said.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a Russian hacker group with ties to Russia's military intelligence agency claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said that the hackers broke through the company's cyber security through the compromised account of one of the company's employees.

Kyivstar is Ukraine's largest phone services provider, with over 24 million mobile customers and more than 1 million home internet customers as of September this year.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.