Kyiv’s colorful, crowded Christmas markets in 10 best photos

Despite the double threat of a looming Russian invasion and the new variant of Covid-19 virus, Omicron, Kyivans are making the most of the holiday season with the city’s Christmas markets.

People visit the Christmas Fair on Kontraktova Square on Dec. 27. Kontraktova Square and Sofiivska Square are the two main Christmas locations in Kyiv. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Visitors of the Christmas Fair on Sofiivska Square in central Kyiv check out one of the mulled wine stalls on Dec. 27, 2021. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Like every year, Kyiv's two main Christmas markets are open on Sofiivska Square in the heart of Kyiv and Kontraktova Square in the Podil area.

People enjoy mulled wine by the fire at the Christmas Fair on Kontraktova Square in Kyiv on Dec. 27, 2021. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

The markets offer a variety of mulled wine and grilled food, as well as entertainment in the form of carol singers and actors dressed as Saint Nicholas, or Svaty Mykolay, the Ukrainian alternative to Santa Claus.

People pose for a photo at the Christmas Fair on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv on Dec. 27, 2021. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Kyiv's main Christmas tree stands over Sofiivska Square, where it's stood every year since 2014.

A woman poses for a photo at the Christmas Fair on Kontraktova Square in Kyiv on Dec. 27, 2021. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

Before that, the Christmas tree used to be installed on the Independence Square.

Mulled wine sold at the Christmas Fair on Sofiivska Square on Dec. 27, 2021. Mulled wine is a popular drink at Ukrainian Christmas markets, with vendors usually offering a variety of tastes. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

After the 2013-2014 EuroMaidan Revolution, that happened largely in the Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti), the city authorities started putting up the annual Christmas tree in the nearby Sofiivska Square.

People skate on the rink at the Christmas Fair on Sofiivska Square in central Kyiv on Dec. 27, 2021. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

People visit the Christmas Fair on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv on Dec. 27, 2021. The square is hosting the city's main Christmas tree. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)

The Christmas market on Sofiivska Square will be open through Jan. 16, on Kontraktova Square — through Jan. 22.