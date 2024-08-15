Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Kyiv opens hotline for Russian citizens in Kursk Oblast to request aid, evacuation to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2024 11:58 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A local bus rides past sign read as "Kursk, the city of military glory" outside the Russian city of Kursk, the main city of Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has opened a hotline for Russian citizens in Kursk Oblast who wish to receive humanitarian aid or want to be evacuated to Ukraine amid the ongoing fighting in the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Aug. 14.

Writing in Russian so that "Russians can understand," Vereshchuk said that Ukraine "must be prepared to receive Russian refugees."

"The Reintegration Ministry opened a 24-hour hotline for residents of Kursk Oblast who need humanitarian aid or want to evacuate to Ukraine," she wrote. The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Vereshchuk's office for comment on the hotline and potential evacuation of Russians into Ukraine, but has not received an answer at the time of this publication.

Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast began on Aug. 6, and by Aug. 13, Ukraine said it controlled 74 settlements in the region. As the Russian territory under Ukrainian control has expanded, questions have arisen about how the areas should be managed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 14 that the creation of different civil administrative bodies in Kursk Oblast should not be ruled out. Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on national television that military command posts "will be needed to provide humanitarian aid to local residents."

Separately, Vereshchuk said on Aug. 14 that Ukraine's military is creating a "security zone" on Russian territory to protect Ukrainian border areas.

There are Russian civilians in the area, Vereshchuk said, which necessitates a response that adheres to international law.

Vereshchuk said that Ukraine would be conducting humanitarian operations in the area, including creating safe corridors for civilians to evacuate — both toward Ukraine and to other parts of Russia.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Aug. 14 that Russian civilians residing in parts of Kursk Oblast where fighting has been ongoing had been "abandoned" by authorities, who fled without leaving in place basic humanitarian necessities. The Interior Ministry would assist in the provision of food, water, medicine, and hygiene products to help support the local civilian population, Klymenko added.

According to Russian authorities, some 121,000 residents of Kursk Oblast have been evacuated so far, and a preliminary total of 180,000 evacuations is planned.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:58 PM

Russian drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 medics, police report.

Separately, the Hospitallers Medical Battalion wrote on Facebook that one of their volunteer medics, 34-year-old Oleksandra Mulkevych, was killed in the line of duty. Hospitallers did not specify the details of how Mulkevych was killed, and it is not clear if she was one of the medics killed in Kharkiv Oblast.
4:00 PM

Russian court orders to freeze Linde UK subsidiary assets.

The arbitration court in St. Petersburg ruled to freeze the assets of Linde Russia UK Limited, a subsidiary of German-based Linde chemical company, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Aug. 14, citing Russian court documents.
