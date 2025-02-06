Kyiv Independent raises over $66,200 to support Ukrainian newsrooms hit by US aid freeze

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent has raised over $66,200 to support three Ukrainian newsrooms affected by the U.S. freeze on foreign aid.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on Jan. 30 quickly surpassed its initial goal of 40,000 pounds ($50,000) within days. Now closed, the campaign’s funds are being distributed to the impacted media outlets.

"I've never had any doubts that our audience shares our values, but the generous support of our readers was even beyond my expectations! I want to thank everyone who joined our effort to help our colleagues in the front-line regions — donated or shared our fundraiser with their communities," said Kyiv Independent CEO Daryna Shevchenko.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his inauguration day suspending foreign aid programs for 90 days to review their alignment with his administration’s policies.

The freeze has affected numerous humanitarian and media organizations in Ukraine, including local newsrooms providing critical coverage in war-affected areas.

The funds raised will be equally distributed among three front-line newsrooms:

(Kharkiv, Ukraine): Based in Ukraine's second-largest city, Gwara Media continues to document war crimes, fact-check Russian propaganda, and produce investigative journalism despite relentless Russian attacks. The funds will cover 50% of its budget shortfall caused by the U.S. aid freeze. MykVisti (Mykolaiv, Ukraine): In Mykolaiv, a city frequently targeted by Russian missiles, MykVisti provides vital information to its residents. The fundraiser will support its operations for two months.

"The raised funds will help us to survive this transition period and continue our work — from daily news to investigative journalism and the implementation of concrete changes in the city," Dmytro Tishchenko, CEO of Tsukr, told the Kyiv Independent.



"This support from our colleagues will help us to keep our team and all areas of work while we build a sustainable model of existence through the community, business, and European partners."

These three newsrooms operate in some of Ukraine’s most dangerous regions. Thanks to the campaign’s donors, they can continue paying their journalists and providing crucial reporting.

The Kyiv Independent clarified that its own operations were not affected by the U.S. aid freeze, as it no longer receives U.S. taxpayer-funded grants. While it previously benefited from such support in 2022 and 2023, the outlet now sustains itself primarily through small monthly donations from its community.