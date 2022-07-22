Kyiv Independent defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko inspires custom-designed LEGO figurines

This audio is created with AI assistance

Andrew Becraft, the founder of the Brothers Brick LEGO news website, created a LEGO figurine of a Ukrainian journalist inspired by the Kyiv Independent senior defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko. Journalists on the front line, bringing the world truth about Russia’s war against Ukraine, are heroes, Becraft said.

The Brothers Brick dedicated the series to soldiers who defended Azovstal, including the commander of Azov garrison Denys Prokopenko, his deputy Sviatoslav Palamar, and Azov’s Chief of Staff Bohdan Krotevych. The company also made figurines of Ukrainian paramedics.