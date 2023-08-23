Kyiv council member killed fighting on front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Serhii Ilnytskyi, a Kyiv City Council member, was killed fighting in the Donbas, the council announced on Aug. 23.

"Serhii Ilnytskyi was at the front from the very beginning of hostilities. A veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a retired colonel, he volunteered to serve at the front," Kyiv City Council said.

He was a commander of the southern detachment of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army. In April 2023, he became a council member representing the European Solidarity, the political party led by former President Petro Poroshenko.

Ilnytskyi's death "is great loss for all of us," Poroshenko said.

Ilnytskyi was killed in Kurdiumivka, a front-line settlement in Donetsk Oblast, according to Poroshenko.