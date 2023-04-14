Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba: Ukraine joining NATO does not require Membership Action Plan

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 11:52 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 14 that NATO's Membership Action Plan (MAP) is no longer a necessary step for Ukraine's path to joining the military alliance.

On April 10, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, appealed to NATO member states to accelerate Ukraine's membership process, including "the decision of the Bucharest NATO Summit in 2008 regarding Ukraine's membership," according to lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Kuleba clarified on April 14 that the parliament's reference to the Bucharest Summit should not be misconstrued as a requirement for Ukraine to implement the MAP on its path to NATO membership, given that the two are intertwined.

"They mentioned the decision in Bucharest; I understand them because the decision of the Bucharest summit is the foundation of the idea that Ukraine will be in NATO," Kuleba said.

However, he added that he would "read this statement of the Ukrainian parliament in the context that we were promised membership in Bucharest, and it is time to grant it, but not in connection with the MAP."

NATO's Membership Action Plan is a program that provides "advice, assistance, and practical support" customized to the unique needs of each country seeking to meet the requirements for joining the military alliance.

However, it is the start of a bureaucratic dialogue that does not necessarily guarantee membership in the military alliance.

For example, NATO says on its website that Bosnia and Herzegovina was invited to participate in the MAP back in 2010, officially launching it in 2018. The country has still not received a formal invitation to join the military alliance.

Meanwhile, Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022 in response to Russia's all-out war in Ukraine. NATO officially signed the accession protocol for Finland to join the military alliance in July 2022.

Finland officially became the 31st member of the military alliance during the April 4 formal ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Ukraine applied for a fast-track NATO accession on Sept. 30 after Russia illegally claimed the annexation of Ukrainian territory. However, until Russia's war against Ukraine ends, the country's prospects of definitive NATO membership remain uncertain.

NATO, EU, Ukraine to hold first trilateral meeting
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet in Brussels on Feb. 21. “This will be the first meeting between Ukraine, the EU, and NATO in this trilateral format,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.