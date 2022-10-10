Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Uncategorized
Edit post

Kuleba: Ukraine needs air defense systems, anti-missile systems, diesel generators

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2022 9:32 PM 1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba attends a briefing in Kyiv on Sept. 27. (Pavlo Bagmut / Ukrinform / Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said none of his Western counterparts talked about negotiating with Russia during phone calls following Russia's massive attack on Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10.

The Foreign Ministry has received requests from government agencies about Ukraine's needs; Ukraine is already working with partners willing to support the country, Kuleba said.

Kuleba urged to "stop shifting the blame on the victim of aggression by suggesting that Putin was provoked" by the recent explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Russia had been "constantly hitting Ukraine with missiles before the bridge," he said, adding that Putin is "desperate because of battlefield defeats."

The Russian dictator commits the "missile terror" in an attempt to change the pace of the war in his favor, according to Kuleba. "(Putin) doesn't need to be 'provoked' to commit heinous crimes," he said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.