Kuleba: Ukraine needs air defense systems, anti-missile systems, diesel generators

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said none of his Western counterparts talked about negotiating with Russia during phone calls following Russia's massive attack on Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10.

The Foreign Ministry has received requests from government agencies about Ukraine's needs; Ukraine is already working with partners willing to support the country, Kuleba said.

Kuleba urged to "stop shifting the blame on the victim of aggression by suggesting that Putin was provoked" by the recent explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Russia had been "constantly hitting Ukraine with missiles before the bridge," he said, adding that Putin is "desperate because of battlefield defeats."

The Russian dictator commits the "missile terror" in an attempt to change the pace of the war in his favor, according to Kuleba. "(Putin) doesn't need to be 'provoked' to commit heinous crimes," he said.