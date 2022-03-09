Kuleba to Germany: “You have done too little.”

This audio is created with AI assistance

In an article for Die Welt, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Germany to “open their eyes,” give Ukraine weapons, help protect its sky, get fighter jets and impose tougher sanctions on Russia. Kuleba reminded Germany that Ukraine had asked for preventative sanctions, including targeting Nord Stream 2, long before the all-out invasion, but the decisions were made “tragically late.” “It may seem to you that you have already accomplished a feat by making a number of important decisions. But while people are dying in European Ukraine, you have done too little.”