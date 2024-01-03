Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba: NATO-Ukraine Council to hold emergency meeting in response to Russia’s mass strikes on Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 8:36 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire after a missile strike in Kyiv on Jan. 2, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO approved Kyiv’s request to hold an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in response to Russia's recent large-scale strikes against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Jan. 3.

The news comes after Russia attacked Ukraine with at least 500 missiles and drones in just five days, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

One of the key topics of the council’s upcoming emergency meeting will be strengthening Ukraine's air defense, Kuleba said on X (formerly Twitter).

The minister called NATO’s agreement to hold the meeting “an important sign of Euro-Atlantic unity in the face of Russian terror escalation.”

He didn't specify when and where the meeting would take place.

NATO established the council during the Vilnius summit in July as part of the efforts to enable closer coordination between Kyiv and the alliance.

In the latest mass attack against Ukraine, Russia launched at least 99 missiles early on Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. Five people were killed, and 130 more suffered injuries, including children, according to Ukrainian authorities.

On Dec. 29, Russia launched the largest air attack against Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The attack killed 53 people and wounded another 170 countrywide, according to the latest update by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

‘I’m in shock:’ Russia’s mass attack on Kyiv shatters lives and dreams
Semen Nedanov could hardly hold back his tears when he showed the Kyiv Independent what was left of his flat in the central Solomiansky district after a Russian attack on Kyiv early on Jan. 2. “I’m in shock,” the 48-year-old told the Kyiv Independent as he waited for first
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.