Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba: 'If Ukraine loses the war, it will be end of Europe'

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 9, 2023 2:28 PM 2 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a common press conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (not pictured) on Oct. 2, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia's war against Ukraine is "existential for Europe," adding that Europeans "can't afford not to win along with Ukraine."

"Europeans understand - it is about them too… It will be the end of Europe if Ukraine loses," Kuleba told Forbes Ukraine in an interview published on Oct. 9. 

When asked how the European Union has reacted to the war dragging on longer than expected, Kuleba said that the narrative that currently prevails in the EU calls for supporting Ukraine as long as necessary for its victory.

"This was voiced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and by ministers," the official added.

Opinion: Slovak election results threaten Europe’s united front
Slovakia’s early parliamentary elections on Sept. 30 resulted in a clear victory for pro-Kremlin politician Robert Fico and his party, SMER. While we don’t know which parties will form the government, scenarios in which Fico is not the strongest party leader of the ruling coalition are not really
The Kyiv IndependentMatej Kandrík

Kuleba's statement comes amid reports that the EU was preparing to open membership talks with Ukraine, with a formal announcement expected as early as December.

In the interview, Ukraine's Foreign Minister also spoke about the prospect of Kyiv-Moscow negotiations, saying that only the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine would mean that the Kremlin is ready for diplomacy.

"But this will not mean Ukraine's automatic consent to negotiations. Russia has fooled us, the Europeans and the Americans too often to believe it from the first word or step," Kuleba told the Ukrainian media outlet.

"Until Ukrainian border guards return to the last border post in the east of Ukraine or on the island of Tuzla, my message to those who dare to offer any territorial concessions is to not even think about it."

Why Ukraine chooses to negotiate on the battlefield, not at peace talks
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed his 10-point peace plan to G20 leaders in Bali on Nov. 15, he had only recently returned from a historic visit to Kherson, the liberation of which marks another great step towards the return of all Russian-occupied territory. Touching on factors…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.