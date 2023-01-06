Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Kuleba, Borrell discuss preparations of upcoming Ukraine-EU summit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2023 12:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed preparations for the Ukraine-EU summit with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Jan. 6.

"I had a call with Josep Borrell discussing in detail the preparations for the upcoming Ukraine-EU summit on Feb. 3. We have outlined our expectations and focused on a format that will ensure its success. We also discussed military aid, sanctions, and Iran-Russia cooperation," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 3 that this year's summit will be held in Kyiv.

The Ukraine-EU summit is an annual event as part of Article 5 of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

Ukraine war latest: Attacks on Ukraine kill civilians in first hours of Putin's 'Christmas truce'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
