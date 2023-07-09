Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kuleba: Ukraine's path toward NATO to become shorter after summit

by Daria Shulzhenko July 9, 2023 12:27 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is talking to media as he arrives to the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on May 16, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on July 8 that Ukraine's path toward NATO is expected to become shorter after the Alliance's upcoming summit.

According to Kuleba, "several important decisions for Ukraine and NATO have already been agreed on."

Kuleba made the statement following President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent trips to Bulgaria, Czechia, Slovakia, and Turkey, where Ukraine's bid for membership in NATO was discussed.

"Based on the results of the (upcoming NATO) summit, our path towards the alliance will definitely become shorter," Kuleba wrote on Threads on July 8.

"And this is a significant result, about which — as in many other cases — we were told that it would not happen, but we did it together with our closest partners," he wrote.

However, Kuleba added that there still is "a lack of a solution to make this path even faster — clarity about inviting Ukraine to join (NATO)."

"Now is a unique moment to bring that clarity," he wrote.

"For NATO, losing this opportunity would mean giving (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin a gift at a time when he needs to be pressed on all fronts."

Ahead of the next NATO summit in Vilnius, Kyiv actively seeks to mobilize additional support for Ukraine's membership bid. Ukraine hopes to receive a "clear signal" from allies regarding its membership prospects at the summit, set to take place on July 11-12.

On July 7, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the member states are expected to adopt a three-part package "to bring Ukraine closer" to the alliance during the summit.

According to Stoltenberg, the package will include a multi-year support program "to ensure full interoperability" between the Ukrainian forces and NATO. Allies will also establish the NATO-Ukraine Council "to upgrade political ties" and reaffirm that Ukraine will become a NATO member.

"(Our) work continues. And it will continue without a break throughout the weekend until the last minute of adopting the declaration of the NATO summit in Vilnius," Kuleba wrote.

Dietzen, Druckman: Vilnius NATO Summit – Accelerating Ukraine’s membership and deterring Moscow and Minsk
This month’s NATO summit takes place at a time of both peril and opportunity for the future of European security. The Wagner Group’s June 24 sprint from Rostov to the gates of Moscow dealt a fresh blow to criticism of NATO’s decision to extend a Membership Action
The Kyiv IndependentMark Dietzen
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
