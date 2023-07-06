Russian official visits Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sergey Kiriyenko, deputy chief of staff of Putin's administration, visited the Russian-occupied site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on July 6, the plant's press service announced on Telegram.

Yevgeny Balitsky, governor of Zaporizhzhia's occupied territory, joined Kiriyenko on his visit to the plant. The two officials also visited facilities in the city of Enerhodar.

According to the plant's press service, which serves as a mouthpiece for occupying Russian forces, the officials were there to verify that operations at the plant are proceeding normally and reported no safety violations. The men also posed for photos at the site.

The visit takes place amid heightened tensions at the plant, with Ukrainian armed forces reporting the possibility of an imminent Russian terrorist attack and evidence of explosives placed on the rooftops of some of the plant's power units.

While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not found evidence of explosives during inspections, the agency was not granted full access to the occupied plant's facilities.

Kiriyenko's visit occurred amid Moscow's propaganda claims that the Ukrainian military plans to somehow strike the plant, and one month after Russian forces blew up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains under full control of the Russian military.