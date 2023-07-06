Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian official visits Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

by Abbey Fenbert July 7, 2023 12:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sergey Kiriyenko, deputy chief of staff of Putin's administration, visited the Russian-occupied site of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on July 6, the plant's press service announced on Telegram.

Yevgeny Balitsky, governor of Zaporizhzhia's occupied territory, joined Kiriyenko on his visit to the plant. The two officials also visited facilities in the city of Enerhodar.

According to the plant's press service, which serves as a mouthpiece for occupying Russian forces, the officials were there to verify that operations at the plant are proceeding normally and reported no safety violations. The men also posed for photos at the site.

The visit takes place amid heightened tensions at the plant, with Ukrainian armed forces reporting the possibility of an imminent Russian terrorist attack and evidence of explosives placed on the rooftops of some of the plant's power units.  

While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not found evidence of explosives during  inspections, the agency was not granted full access to the occupied plant's facilities.

Kiriyenko's visit occurred amid Moscow's propaganda claims that the Ukrainian military plans to somehow strike the plant, and one month after Russian forces blew up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains under full control of the Russian military.

On the edge of disaster: What could really happen if Russia destroys Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
In late June, 16 months into the full-scale Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky alerted his nation of an unprecedented threat. Russia, the president said, had rigged the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with explosives, and was ready to set off the charges and cause radiation to…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.