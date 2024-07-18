King Charles gives speech on new government's priorities, reaffirms UK's support for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

King Charles III outlined the new Labour government's key priorities following their victory in the recent general election.



He emphasized continued support for Ukraine, aiming for a leading role in facilitating Ukraine's path to NATO membership.



Additionally, he said that the government intends to reset relations with European partners and enhance trade and investment ties with the European Union.



King Charles III previously spoke in support of Ukraine during a statement in support of Ukraine, to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year," King Charles said on Feb. 24.



The Labour Party won elections in the U.K. on July 5 in a landslide victory, taking control of the government from the Conservative Party.



Leaders of both parties have consistently supported Ukraine, so the elections were not expected to significantly alter the U.K.'s stance toward Ukraine.