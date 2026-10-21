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Lockheed Martin delegation meets Ukraine's defense chiefs in Kyiv amid severe Patriot shortage

2 min read
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by Asami Terajima
Lockheed Martin delegation meets Ukraine's defense chiefs in Kyiv amid severe Patriot shortage
A photo shared by the Defense Ministry, in which Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi pose for a photo with Orlando Sanchez Jr., President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, in Kyiv. (Defense Ministry / Telegram)

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi met with a delegation from the U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin, the Defense Ministry said on Oct. 21, as Ukraine faces an increasingly severe shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles.

The meeting came as Russia intensifies its ballistic missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and elsewhere across Ukraine, posing an immense challenge to Ukrainian air defenses. Lockheed Martin manufactures PAC-3 interceptors used by the Patriot air-defense system, which can engage Russian ballistic missiles, and has supported the U.S. move to grant Ukraine a Patriot production license.

The soaring U.S.-Ukraine tensions have put further strain on Ukrainian air defense. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has yet to greenlight the transfer of a significant batch of Patriot missiles for Ukraine, Ukrainian officials and military officers told the Kyiv Independent.

The Defense Ministry said in its statement that Khmara and Drapatyi discussed "the importance of stable arms deliveries and further cooperation" with the Lockheed Martin delegation, led by Orlando Sanchez Jr., president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.

The meeting also included discussions to scale up the supply of PAC-3 interceptors in response to the Russian ballistic missile threat, according to the Defense Ministry.

"We look forward to mutually beneficial cooperation with Lockheed Martin for years to come," the Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

"Ukraine is ready to share its unique combat experience so that, together, we can make defense solutions more effective in the context of modern warfare."

Two days earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the delegation in Kyiv, where he said both sides expressed readiness to bolster cooperation, including by strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

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Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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