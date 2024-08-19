Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, occupied Ukrainian territories, Environment, Culture
Edit post

Kherson Oblast nature reserve damaged but not fully destroyed by Russia, director clarifies

by Daria Svitlyk August 19, 2024 2:10 PM 2 min read
A zebra walks on the property of Askania-Nova Zoo years before the outbreak of the full-scale war on May 4, 2015, in Askania-Nova, Kakhovka District, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine. (Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Askania-Nova Nature Reserve in Kherson Oblast suffered heavily under Russian occupation but has not been fully destroyed as of now, the reserve's director, Viktor Shapoval, said in a comment for Suspilne on Aug. 19

Shapoval was reacting to a statement by Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin for the media that the reserve effectively ceased to exist because of Russia.

"The Russian military destroyed the Kahkovka hydroelectric power plant, flooding the region, and the famous Nature Reserve Askania-Nova was looted," Prokudin said in an interview with RBC Ukraine.

"The last thing I heard was that they are taking the animals to Crimea and Russia. That is, we can say that the reserve no longer exists. They robbed it thoroughly."

Askania-Nova is a biosphere reserve located in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, that fell under Russian occupation from the first days of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Shapoval, Prokudin's words were likely taken out of context. The animals are being illegally taken away, but the reserve is far from being completely destroyed, he said.

The management head stressed, however, that the reserve suffered heavily as a result of Russian aggression, with many animals dying due to neglect and a large part of the steppes burning down.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported last November that Russian occupying forces were moving the animals from the Askania-Nova Nature Reserve to a safari park in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Russian troops reportedly took several Chapman's zebras, American bison, Przewalski's horses, and Père David's deers from the Askania Zoo.

All these species have the status of "close to extinction," "endangered," and "close to endangered" and are listed in the Red Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Donetsk bear adopted by Scottish zoo dies after medical procedure
Yampil, a bear that was evacuated from a zoo in Donetsk Oblast in 2022, has died after not waking up from anesthesia, Five Sisters Zoo in Scotland announced on July 13.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Daria Svitlyk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:16 AM

India's Foreign Ministry confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the Foreign Ministry said, but it will likely occur sometime in August. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.