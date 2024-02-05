Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kazakhstan
Edit post

Kazakh government resigns, President Tokayev appoints new PM

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2024 3:30 PM 1 min read
The acting Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, who was appointed on Feb. 5, 2024, in a photo posted on Aug. 13, 2019. (Office of the Kazakh Prime Minister)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kazakh government under Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov resigned on Feb. 5, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar as his acting successor.

The reason for the government's resignation was not immediately clear.

Despite Astana's historically close ties to Moscow, Tokayev has taken a cautious approach to the full-scale war, refusing to recognize the legitimacy of Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories in 2022.

At the same time, Tokayev has not completely abandoned his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited Kazakhstan in November 2023.

"Our strategic partnership is truly forward-looking," Putin commented ahead of the trip and meeting with Tokayev.

Tokayev has said that the country will comply with the sanctions regime against Russia, and Kazakh officials have said the export of military goods to Russia ceased shortly after the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Astana has also received criticism for allowing Moscow to circumvent international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.

Russia, West fight for Kazakhstan as Astana plays both sides
On the surface, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Kazakhstan on Nov. 9 exuded an air of business as usual. The Russian leader was met at dawn on the tarmac of Astana airport by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev before being greeted by an official guard of honor. The trip coinci…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:43 PM

SBU uncovers alleged Russian spy network in 3 oblasts.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had detained five individuals allegedly spying on the Ukrainian military and passing information to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the SBU’s press service reported on Feb. 5
10:46 AM

Russia attacks kill 1, injure 5 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one civilian and injuring at least five, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.