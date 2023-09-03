Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Justice Minister: Ukraine wants to extradite corrupt officials who fled country

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 3, 2023 10:09 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Maliuska addresses journalists at the end of a meeting of the G7 Justice Ministers on Nov. 29, 2022, in Berlin. (Photo by John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said on national television on Sept. 2 that Ukraine is working with European countries on extraditing corrupt officials who fled the country.

Maliuska explained that the extradition process is complex due to European court systems and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Many corrupt officials who fled Ukraine have recruited lawyers who argue that it would be "extremely dangerous" to hand them over under such circumstances, Maliuska said.

"Therefore, in most cases, our foreign partners unfortunately refuse extradition for the time being. But we believe that this phenomenon, at least concerning top corruptors, is temporary."

According to Maliushka, such extraditions "will not happen on a huge scale" in the near future.

Ukrainian officials will prioritize extraditing "those who stole the most," and "the middle fish and other characters will follow suit later."

"After we adapt and adjust our system of receiving extradited citizens during the war, the indicators will certainly improve," Maliuska added.

Earlier on Sept. 2,  Ukraine's oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky was put under arrest by Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district court, Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported. Kolomoisky was charged with fraud and money laundering.

Court arrests oligarch Kolomoisky, sets $14 million bail
Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district court on Sept. 2 put oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky under arrest until Oct. 31 and set a Hr 509 million ($14 million) bail for him, Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
