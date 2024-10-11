Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Journalist, Viktoria Roshchyna, Media, War crimes
Edit post

Journalist Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, held in 'one of the most brutal detention centers,' NGO says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2024 3:00 PM 2 min read
A demonstrator holds a sign picturing Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, currently detained in Russian-occupied territory, for World Press Freedom Day 2024. (National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Press Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Viktoria Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist who died in Russian captivity, was held in Russian detention centers where torture is used against the prisoners, the Media Initiative for Human Rights said on Oct. 11.

Ukrainian officials confirmed Roshchyna's death on Oct. 10 but said that the circumstances of her death are still under investigation. The journalist disappeared in August 2023 while reporting in Russian-occupied territory, with Moscow admitting her detention the following year.

Previously, in March 2022, Roshchyna was detained for 10 days by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers while leaving Berdiansk in the direction of Mariupol. As a condition of her release, she was forced to record a video saying Russian forces had saved her life.

The Media Initiative for Human Rights, a Ukrainian NGO focused on human rights advocacy and investigations, said that Roshchyna was held in at least two prisons: the penal colony n. 77 in Berdiansk in occupied Ukraine and the detention center n. 2 in Russia's Taganrog.

Both these detention facilities are known for the use of torture against the captives. The NGO said it is aware of cases of prisoners being electrocuted in the Berdiansk prison.

The Taganrog detention center is "considered one of the most brutal detention centers in Russia," the initiative said, citing former prisoners. Many Azov Brigade fighters captured after the siege of Azovstal are held here.

"Viktoria was held in Taganrog at least from May to September 2024, in solitary confinement," the NGO's executive director, Tetiana Katrychenko, said on Facebook.

Stuck in legal limbo, Ukrainian civilians endure torture in Russian prisons
Editor’s note: This story was sponsored by Common Sense Communications, a Ukrainian non-profit organization specializing in pro-democracy strategic communications. One of their ongoing projects is “Voices of Civilian Hostages,” which aims to attract the world’s attention to the issue of Russia’s ill…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Roshchyna was taken out of Taganrog to an unknown location in September. According to Russia, she died on Sept. 19.

It currently remains unclear where she was being transported, whether she was being transported for an exchange, and whether her death was a result of torture and abuse by Russian captors, the NGO said.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency, told the Suspilne media outlet that Roshchyna was supposed to be included in an upcoming prisoner exchange.

Ukrainian prosecutors, who were previously investigating Roshchyna's disappearance, have now re-classified the case as a war crime and murder.

Roshchyna had covered Russia's full-scale invasion for multiple Ukrainian news outlets, including Hromadske, Ukrainska Pravda, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:48 AM

Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.