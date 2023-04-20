Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2023 12:10 PM 1 min read
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pays tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers on St. Michael's Square in Kyiv on April 20, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in the Ukrainian capital on April 20, on a visit unannounced in advance.

Stoltenberg was seen by a Kyiv Independent journalist on the morning of April 20 paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers on St Michael's Square in central Kyiv.

The visit is Stoltenberg's first since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

As Russia's war against Ukraine continues, Kyiv is continuing to push for a clear path to NATO membership.

Responding to the Kyiv Independent at a press conference in Brussels on April 3, Stoltenberg said that "NATO's position remains unchanged and that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance."

"The first step toward any membership of Ukraine to NATO is to ensure that Ukraine prevails, and that is why the U.S. and its partners have provided unprecedented support for Ukraine," he added.

Stoltenberg said on Feb. 15 that the alliance members had pledged new commitments to support Ukraine with heavy equipment and military training at the meeting of the alliance's defense ministers.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
