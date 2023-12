This audio is created with AI assistance

CEO of the Japanese Rakuten Group Mickey Mikitani announced on Dec. 22 that the company would donate 500 generators to Ukraine together with Koshin Ltd. The generators will be shipped to Ukraine from Japan by the end of the year amid Ukraine's widespread power outages.

The funds for the donation labelled the "Samurai Donation Project," have been provided personally by Mikitani, reads the press release on the company's website.