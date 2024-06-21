Skip to content
Japan sanctions China-based companies, other entities over support for Russia's aggression

by Martin Fornusek June 21, 2024 8:48 AM 2 min read
A Japanese flag flies outside the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Japan on June 21 for the first time announced sanctions against China-based companies over their support for Russian aggression.

The new measures also targeted companies based in India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Russian entities and officials.

The targeted companies include China-based Yilufa Electronics Limited or Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific Links, which has provided microchips for Russian drones, Reuters noted.

China is Russia's leading source of dual-use goods needed to fuel the Russian defense industry.

The new list of Japanese sanctions also includes 10 Russian government electorate commission officials and executives of companies of the Russian military-industrial complex.

It further blacklists 27 Russia-based organizations for their involvement in the occupation of Ukrainian territories, among others.

The restrictive measures include freezing of assets and restrictions on transactions.

While not providing lethal military aid to Kyiv, Tokyo has been supportive of Ukraine's struggle against the full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in April that the East Asian country has already provided Ukraine with more than $12 billion in non-military assistance since the start of the full-scale war.

Japan has also previously joined the international sanctions regime against Russia and other steps taken against Moscow within the Group of Seven (G7).

Author: Martin Fornusek
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
