Japan sanctions China-based companies, other entities over support for Russia's aggression

This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan on June 21 for the first time announced sanctions against China-based companies over their support for Russian aggression.

The new measures also targeted companies based in India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Russian entities and officials.

The targeted companies include China-based Yilufa Electronics Limited or Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific Links, which has provided microchips for Russian drones, Reuters noted.

China is Russia's leading source of dual-use goods needed to fuel the Russian defense industry.

The new list of Japanese sanctions also includes 10 Russian government electorate commission officials and executives of companies of the Russian military-industrial complex.

It further blacklists 27 Russia-based organizations for their involvement in the occupation of Ukrainian territories, among others.

The restrictive measures include freezing of assets and restrictions on transactions.

While not providing lethal military aid to Kyiv, Tokyo has been supportive of Ukraine's struggle against the full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in April that the East Asian country has already provided Ukraine with more than $12 billion in non-military assistance since the start of the full-scale war.

Japan has also previously joined the international sanctions regime against Russia and other steps taken against Moscow within the Group of Seven (G7).