Italy and Ukraine partner on $11.9 million project to strengthen agriculture sector and food security in Odesa Oblast

Italy signed an agreement with Ukraine to launch the 11 million euro ($11.9 million) Pro.UKR project, aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural development and food security in Odesa Oblast, Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval reported on March 19.

The project will provide local farmers, breeders, and cooperatives with new tools, technologies, and sustainable irrigation systems to strengthen production and organizational capacity.

"Italy confirms its support with a concrete project aimed at strengthening food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development," Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa said.

Koval highlighted that this marks another step toward the recovery of Ukrainian agriculture and strengthening cooperation with the EU.

“​​I am grateful to Italy for its continued support and joint work on food security!” Koval said on Telegram.

Last month, Rome signed an agreement with Kyiv to provide Ukraine with 13 million euros ($13.5 million) directed towards the country's Energy Support Fund.