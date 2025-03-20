The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Italy and Ukraine partner on $11.9 million project to strengthen agriculture sector and food security in Odesa Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil March 21, 2025 12:12 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meet on the sidelines of an international summit in London, U.K., on March 2, 2025. (Presidential Office)
Italy signed an agreement with Ukraine to launch the 11 million euro ($11.9 million) Pro.UKR project, aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural development and food security in Odesa Oblast, Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval reported on March 19.

The project will provide local farmers, breeders, and cooperatives with new tools, technologies, and sustainable irrigation systems to strengthen production and organizational capacity.

"Italy confirms its support with a concrete project aimed at strengthening food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development," Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa said.

Koval highlighted that this marks another step toward the recovery of Ukrainian agriculture and strengthening cooperation with the EU.

“​​I am grateful to Italy for its continued support and joint work on food security!” Koval said on Telegram.

Last month, Rome signed an agreement with Kyiv to provide Ukraine with 13 million euros ($13.5 million) directed towards the country's Energy Support Fund.

Italy does not plan to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, remains committed to ‘effective security guarantees’
Italy does not plan to participate in a peacekeeping force on the ground in eastern Ukraine to guarantee a potential ceasefire, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said on March 15.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Sonya Bandouil

News Feed

2:47 PM

Hungary wants Ukraine as 'buffer zone' between Russia, Europe.

"We do not see the security of Europe in the integration of Ukraine into defense systems, but we see the need for a buffer zone between Russia and European defense structures, which serves the interests of both Russia and Europe," Hungary's Europen Affairs Minister Janos Boka told the Financial Times.
