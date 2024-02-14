European coalition agrees to aid Ukraine's IT, cybersecurity defense capabilities

This audio is created with AI assistance

The IT Coalition for Ukraine, comprising 10 European nations, has signed a cooperation agreement to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities in information technology, communications, and cybersecurity, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 14.

The cooperation agreement pledges to support Ukraine's Defense Ministry and Armed Forces' information technology (IT) infrastructure over the next six years.

"Thanks to the coalition, we will be able to exchange experiences in the application of innovative technologies and carry out joint projects," Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said in a statement.

The coalition, which was established in September 2023, is led by Estonia and Luxemburg and includes Ukraine, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands.

The coalition, initially comprising seven member states, has expanded in recent months, and will soon include 11 nations with the United Kingdom confirming its intention to join the coalition.

"I am confident that we will be able to attract even more partners for the digitization of our Armed Forces," Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated.

Denmark, Estonia, and Luxembourg have thus far donated to the coalition. The coalition operates within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group - an alliance of 54 countries committed to providing military support to Ukraine.

Ukraine and 10 partner countries also established on Dec. 20, 2023, the Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity to help protect Ukraine against cyber threats.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly deployed its cyber capabilities against Ukraine, including attacks on government institutions, the defense sector, and energy infrastructure.



