Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine
Edit post

European coalition agrees to aid Ukraine's IT, cybersecurity defense capabilities

by Dmytro Basmat February 15, 2024 1:17 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's IT Army targeted Russian airports last week in a major cyberattack. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The IT Coalition for Ukraine, comprising 10 European nations, has signed a cooperation agreement to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities in information technology, communications, and cybersecurity, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 14.

The cooperation agreement pledges to support Ukraine's Defense Ministry and Armed Forces' information technology (IT) infrastructure over the next six years.

"Thanks to the coalition, we will be able to exchange experiences in the application of innovative technologies and carry out joint projects," Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said in a statement.

The coalition, which was established in September 2023, is led by Estonia and Luxemburg and includes Ukraine, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands.

The coalition, initially comprising seven member states, has expanded in recent months, and will soon include 11 nations with the United Kingdom confirming its intention to join the coalition.

"I am confident that we will be able to attract even more partners for the digitization of our Armed Forces," Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated.

Denmark, Estonia, and Luxembourg have thus far donated to the coalition. The coalition operates within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group - an alliance of 54 countries committed to providing military support to Ukraine.

Ukraine and 10 partner countries also established on Dec. 20, 2023, the Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity to help protect Ukraine against cyber threats.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly deployed its cyber capabilities against Ukraine, including attacks on government institutions, the defense sector, and energy infrastructure.

Denmark announces $13 million for Ukraine’s cybersecurity
“This assistance is an important contribution to the long-term support for strengthening Ukraine’s cyber defense,” said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
The Kyiv IndependentVladyslav Kudryk


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:37 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at eight communities along the border on Feb. 14, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.