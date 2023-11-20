Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Ukrainian, Russian forces remain in active combat as another winter of war looms

by Olena Goncharova November 20, 2023 7:52 AM 2 min read
Two Ukrainian soldiers walk in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 26, 2023. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and Russian troops are continuing battle operations in eastern and southern Ukraine, although the rainy weather will likely continue to slow the pace of combat operations until winter conditions fully set in, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest update on Nov. 19.

The ISW cited Russian military blogger who claimed that Ukrainian troops continue to defend against a strong group of Russian forces attacking near Donetsk Oblast's Avdiivka and that Ukrainian forces maintain the initiative in southern Ukraine.

Another Russian military blogger observed that poor weather is impeding the use of armored vehicles in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast but that Ukrainian forces are still attacking Russian positions with infantry units.

The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense assessed on Nov. 18 that neither side has achieved any substantial progress in the Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions, or in east bank of Kherson Oblast — where the most intense battles are ongoing. The ministry added that there are fewer immediate prospects of major changes on the front lines as colder winter weather begins to set in.

Ukrainian military officials anticipate that Russia will launch a third wave of assaults on Avdiivka. "Freezing weather conditions during the winter will likely prompt the resumption of more active combat operations, and ongoing rainy weather is unlikely to halt Ukrainian or Russian attacks," according to the ISW.

Zelensky urges international community to send signal to Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the international community to send a signal to Russia that the world will not tire of supporting Ukraine in a daily address on Nov. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:22 AM

Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.