Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive continues to cause ‘anxiety’ in Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2023 6:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Comments made by Russian officials, including Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin,  highlight a “pervasive anxiety” over a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report on April 26.

One well-known Russian milblogger insinuated that the counteroffensive will be planned to ruin May 9 celebrations in Russia. Prigozhin's comments related to the improving weather conditions which will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance with counteroffensive plans.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called discussions about the potential negotiations after a Ukrainian counteroffensive “schizophrenic” at a press conference in New York on April 25.

The ISW said that disjointed rhetoric in the Russian information space surrounding the counteroffensive indicated the lack of unified strategy on addressing this concern.

The report also referenced Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar’s statements about continued Russian efforts to depopulate the occupied territories. According to Malyar, the campaign aims to facilitate the repopulation of the areas by people from Russia.

"Russia may hope to import Russians to fill depopulated areas of Ukraine in order to further integrate occupied areas into Russian socially, administratively, politically, and economically, thereby complicating conditions for the reintegration of these territories into Ukraine," ISW said.

Russian officials are also attempting to secure occupied Crimea and prepare other areas for the Ukrainian counteroffensive by transferring armored vehicles and artillery systems, according to the ISW.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
