ISW: Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive operations in at least 3 directions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are continuing counteroffensive operations in at least three directions as of June 15, according to the Institute for the Study of War's latest update.

The Ukrainian military has reportedly conducted successful offensive operations north and northwest of Bakhmut, as well as in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast as well as in western Donetsk Oblast.

The ISW cited Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine’s Presidential Office, who said that Ukrainian forces have likely not begun their main counteroffensive push. The ISW determined that the ongoing Ukrainian offensive operations are likely setting conditions for wider objectives, and that the counteroffensive is still in its initial phase.

Russian military bloggers countinue to claim Russian defensive successes against Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in southern Ukraine. The ISW said that initial Ukrainian assaults and Russian defensive operations cannot accurately predict the outcome of the counteroffensive.

ISW has also previously assessed that Russian electornic warfare (EW) capabilities have been critical in complicating Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporizhzhia direction, although "it is unclear if continued successful Russian EW tactics are a result of superior capacities or improved Russian employment of these systems. "