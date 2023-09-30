Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russia's FSB supports law expanding digital surveillance

by Abbey Fenbert September 30, 2023 6:19 AM 1 min read
Men walk in front of the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Services (FSB) in central Moscow on Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is likely supporting a proposed law expanding digital surveillance of Russian internet, banking, and telecom users, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Sept. 29 report.

Amendments to a proposed bill in the Russian State Duma would allow law enforcement agencies direct access to personal data from Russian companies, including internet giant Yandex and telecommunications businesses.

The bill would give law enforcement the power to remotely access these databases, and edit or delete information therein.

According to Russian media, the amendments aim "to protect the personal data of Russian judges, FSB employees, and police from data leaks."

Russia's Big Data Association, which includes Yandex, Russian banks, and other companies, opposes the measure and said the move would increase the risk of data leaks.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

"The FSB’s efforts to gain control over large companies’ databases are likely part of an attempt to strengthen surveillance measures over the Russian populace and populations in occupied Ukraine," the ISW said.

The ISW also said that the FSB would likely use the heightened access to "mask its operations more easily."

Countries outside Russia that relied on services from Russia's Big Data Association could also face security risks, the ISW said.

In July, the Kremlin reportedly granted the FSB advanced surveillance technologies to monitor activity in encrypted applications, such as Signal and Telegram.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.