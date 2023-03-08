Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian forces unlikely to ‘generate operational effects’ if they capture Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2023 6:59 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia “lack(s) the capability to exploit the tactical capture of Bakhmut to generate operational effects,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its daily report on March 7.

According to the ISW, Russian forces may also be missing the “mechanized forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut, adding that the “tactical ‘assault detachments’ used in assaults against Bakhmut are likely unable to conduct maneuver warfare.”

The American think tank noted that mounting casualties among Russian troops, as well as the “devolution of Russian force structure toward small assault detachments,” may hinder the advance of Russian forces should they capture Bakhmut.

Ukraine war latest: 'After Bakhmut, they could go further,' says Zelensky backing decision not to withdraw
The Kyiv Independent

Despite Russia throwing more Wagner mercenaries into Bakhmut, Ukraine has decided not to withdraw from the city.

Russian forces will have an "open road" to seize other critical settlements in eastern Ukraine if they capture Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN, reiterating his bid to continue the city's defense. On March 6, Zelensky stated that a decision was made not to withdraw from Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

"This is tactical for us… after Bakhmut, they could go further. They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk," Zelensky said in an interview from Kyiv. "That's why our guys are standing there."

Ukraine reinforces the troops currently defending the eastern city from Russia's relentless attacks.

According to the March 7 British Defense Ministry's update, Ukrainian forces have 'likely stabilized' their defense perimeter in Bakhmut.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television on March 7 that 4,000 civilians, including 38 children, still remain in Bakhmut.

On March 7, the government ordered a mandatory evacuation of families with children from front-line settlements.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration, a parent or legal guardian must accompany children evacuated from active combat zones. Parents are not allowed to refuse, the official decree reads.

Season of offensives: What to expect from the spring campaign in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.