ISW: Ukraine’s southern counteroffensive continues to have significant impact on Russian military capabilities

The Institute for the Study of War in its latest update said satellite imagery of known Russian positions in Kyselivka, 15 kilometers northwest of the city of Kherson, shows that just four Russian vehicles remain. Kyselivka was strategically important for Russian forces as it is the last major settlement along both the E58 highway and railway line between Ukrainian positions and Chornobaivka, according to the ISW. "The apparent withdrawal of Russian troops from this position may compromise the Russians’ ability to defend the northwestern outskirts of Kherson," the ISW wrote.