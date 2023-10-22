Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian forces are struggling to hinder Ukrainian resupply, reinforcement in eastern Kherson Oblast

by Olena Goncharova October 22, 2023 7:49 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian ground forces are reportedly engaged in efforts to secure the village Krynky, located 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson and just two kilometers from the Dnipro River, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their Oct. 21 update, citing BBC Russia.

If successful, the control of this settlement would provide forward units with a strategic foothold to initiate a broader offensive strategy, with the goal of dividing Russian forces and disrupting their supply routes.

The ISW said that there are conflicting reports from Russian military bloggers regarding the extent of Ukrainian control in Krynky. Some claim that Ukrainian forces have advanced nearly two kilometers south of the village, while others suggest that they control the entire area, with one blogger refuting this claim and mentioning a Ukrainian reconnaissance group being pushed out from the southern outskirts of the settlement by Russian forces.

Russian military bloggers have reported engagements near Krynky and Pishchanivka, along with artillery fire on Ukrainian positions near the Antonivsky roadway bridge north of Oleshky and the Antonivsky railway bridge north of Poyma.

The prevailing information suggests that Russian forces primarily employ aviation and artillery units in their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions on the east bank.

The ISW notes that despite increased Russian aviation activity along the Dnipro River, Ukrainian forces have managed to maintain a presence on the east bank since commencing their larger-than-usual ground operations on the night of Oct. 17-18. This suggests that they have been successful in adequately supplying and reinforcing their units conducting these operations.

Ukraine war latest: White House requests $61 billion for Ukraine
Key developments on Oct. 20: * White House requests $61 billion for Ukraine * Zelensky visits southern oblasts, meets military, local officials * Russian media: Putin visits military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don after China trip * PM Shmyhal: Russia’s damage to Ukrainian environment amounts to…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.