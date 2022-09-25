ISW: Putin likely continues to address systemic issues in Russian senior command by replacing individual senior subordinates

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War reports that positions held by senior Russian military leadership are continuing to change hands, which might indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is continuing to see systemic problems as the result of the personal failings of senior subordinates. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sept. 24 that Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev has been appointed Deputy Defense Minister and will oversee logistics for the Russian Armed Forces, replacing Army General Dmitry Bulgakov. "The replacement of individual senior leaders is very unlikely to fix fundamental structural problems in the Russian military," experts note.