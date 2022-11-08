ISW: High Russian casualties prompt public outcry

This audio is created with AI assistance

Widespread anger over Russian military failures in Ukraine has spilled out beyond the Russian military blogger community into the public sphere, causing outcry among families of Russian soldiers, the Institute of the Study of War said in its latest update.

The ISW has recorded multiple examples of wives and mothers reaching out to local officials and prominent military bloggers to advocate for their relatives serving in Russia's war in Ukraine.

The failure to address these issues will likely exacerbate social issues in Russia, according to the ISW.