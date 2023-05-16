Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Allegations of Ukrainian contacts may contribute to efforts to discredit Wagner chief

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2023 8:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The recent allegations of Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s contact with Ukrainian intelligence may contribute to the Kremlin’s efforts to publicly discredit Prigozhin in the long term, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

On May 15, The Washington Post reported on the leaked U.S. intelligence documents claiming that Prigozhin offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

D.C.-based think tank mentioned that the revelations are unlikely to prompt an immediate removal of Prigozhin or direct Kremlin threats due to the Wagner group’s strategic location on the frontline in Bakhmut.

“The Kremlin likely suspects or is aware of Prigozhin’s reported communications with Ukrainian intelligence and likely was not blindsided by The Washington Post report or the leaked US intelligence documents,” the report said.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s formal efforts to distance himself from the activities of the Wagner group would also complicate the possible removal process.

The assessment reported on a mixed reception of the news within Russia, with some officials and military bloggers dismissing the allegations of the cooperation.

According to ISW, Prigozhin’s alleged actions would be aimed against the Russian Ministry of Defense, as he tried “to win Putin’s favor” by attempting to deliver a rapid victory in Bakhmut.

Washington Post: Leaked US intelligence suggests Prigozhin in contact with Ukrainian intelligence
Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin allegedly offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainian forces withdrawing from the area around Bakhmut, the Washington Post reported on May 15, citing leaked U.S. intelligence documents.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.