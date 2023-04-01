ISW: Kremlin spokesperson rejects Lukashenko’s ceasefire suggestion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in his address to the nation on March 31 said that he supports peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia “as soon as possible” and offered to help mediate negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about Lukashenko's suggestion by saying that Russian forces will "continue to carry out their missions in Ukraine."

Peskov emphasized that Russian military operations in Ukraine are the only means by which Russia can achieve its goals, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest update,

Peskov likely aimed to leave open the possibility for launching new information operations about Russian interests in a ceasefire by stating that Putin and Lukashenko may discuss the proposal for a truce in Ukraine.

"The Kremlin may decide to promote ceasefire narratives in coming weeks in an attempt to freeze the front lines in Ukraine out of fears that a Ukrainian counteroffensive could result in Ukrainian forces liberating more territory," the ISW found.