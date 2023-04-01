Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Kremlin spokesperson rejects Lukashenko’s ceasefire suggestion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2023 4:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in his address to the nation on March 31 said that he supports peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia “as soon as possible” and offered to help mediate negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about Lukashenko's suggestion by saying that Russian forces will "continue to carry out their missions in Ukraine."

Peskov emphasized that Russian military operations in Ukraine are the only means by which Russia can achieve its goals, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest update,

Peskov likely aimed to leave open the possibility for launching new information operations about Russian interests in a ceasefire by stating that Putin and Lukashenko may discuss the proposal for a truce in Ukraine.

"The Kremlin may decide to promote ceasefire narratives in coming weeks in an attempt to freeze the front lines in Ukraine out of fears that a Ukrainian counteroffensive could result in Ukrainian forces liberating more territory," the ISW found.

Lukashenko says Russia could place strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus ‘if necessary’
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in an address to the nation spoke of the possibility of placing Russian strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, just a few days after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened to deploy nuclear weapons to its neighbor.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

