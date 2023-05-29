Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Prigozhin indicates possible delay of Russian relief operation in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that the Russian relief operation in Bakhmut may not be completed by the initial deadline of June 1 and take until June 5. On May 28, he explained that Wagner forces require a few additional days to transfer all equipment in good condition, thus necessitating a delay in their withdrawal from the city.

Prigozhin clarified that the intention of Wagner forces is to complete a full withdrawal from Bakhmut to rear field camps by June 5. The Washington Post reported on May 28 that Ukrainian personnel in the Bakhmut area have witnessed Wagner forces departing from Bakhmut city itself, with regular Russian personnel assuming control of Wagner's former positions in the city.

However, the Ukrainian personnel said that they cannot confirm the complete replacement of Wagner forces throughout Bakhmut city by regular Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Russian sources have shared footage on May 27 and 28, purportedly showing elements of the "Nevsky" volunteer battalion and the irregular 1st "Wolves" Sabotage and Reconnaissance Brigade operating on the flanks in the Bakhmut area. The "Wolves" brigade was previously assessed to be active in the Avdiivka area, suggesting a potential transfer of irregular forces and elements associated with the Russia's proxies in the occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast from Avdiivka to the Bakhmut area. This development may result in a decrease in the tempo of Russian offensive operations along the Avdiivka-Donetsk city front, as previously assessed by the Institute for the Study of War.

"The decreased tempo of Russian offensive operations in the Bakhmut area and the ongoing relief in place operation are likely providing Ukrainian forces in the area the initiative to launch a new round of operations around the city if they so choose," the ISW concluded.

Russia launches 15th mass aerial assault against Ukraine this month, targeting Kyiv
Russia launched a new wave of air attacks against Ukraine in early hours on May 29 using drones and cruise missiles, with the Kyiv City Military Administration saying that defense forces shot down over 40 targets. According to officials, Kyiv experienced Russia’s 15th air assault on the city in May…
Olena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
