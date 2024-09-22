The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Iran, Russia, Missiles, Russia's allies, Ballistic missile, War
Edit post

Iran provided no launchers with missile deliveries to Russia, Reuters reports

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2024 4:01 PM 3 min read
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps conduct a military drill with ballistic missiles and unmanned air vehicles at Great Salt Desert, in the middle of the Iranian Plateau, on Jan. 15, 2021. (Sepahnews/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran did not include mobile launchers along with its delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia, Reuters reported on Sept. 21, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Russia and Iran have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones used in attacks against Ukraine.

After months of contradictory reports, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Sept. 10 that Russia had received deliveries of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles from Iran.

Iran denied it had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, calling the reports "psychological warfare."

There has been no official confirmation that Russia has used the missiles against Ukraine to date.

A European diplomat, a European intelligence official, and a U.S. official told Reuters that Iran did "not supply launchers with the Fath-360 missiles, raising questions about when and if the weapons will be operational." The officials spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Iran unveils new ballistic missile, upgraded Shahed drone
The Shahed-136B is reportedly an upgraded version of the Shahed-136, a type of drone used by Russia in near-daily attacks against Ukraine. The newer drone has an operational range of 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles).
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

The European intelligence official told Reuters they did not expect Iran to provide the launchers.

Expert analysis suggests this may be because Russia may modify trucks to carry the missiles. One expert told Reuters that the launchers typically used by Iranian forces may not be robust enough to operate in winter conditions in Ukraine.

Another theory is that Iran is withholding the launchers for the time being to allow for "space for new talks with Western powers on easing tensions," Reuters said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other Iranian officials are expected to meet with European officials on the sidelines of the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Ukraine, the E.U., and the U.S. introduced more sanctions against Iran in the wake of the confirmation of the missile delivery to Russia.  

The confirmation of the deliveries marked a "further escalation of Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the U.K., France, and Germany said in a joint statement.

The three countries said they have "privately and publicly been clear that we would take new and significant measures against Iran if the transfers took place."

Russia now has Iran’s Fath-360 ballistic missile — here’s what it means for Ukraine
After months of contradictory reports, the U.S. on Sept. 10 confirmed that Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia in what could prove a dramatic development for Ukraine. “We’ve warned Tehran publicly, we’ve warned Tehran privately, that taking this step would be a dangerous escalation,” U.…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.