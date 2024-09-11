The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Iran, Ukraine, Ballistic missile, War, Russia
Edit post

No confirmation Russia has used Iranian missiles against Ukraine, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova and Kateryna Hodunova September 11, 2024 5:32 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference on Aug. 27, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There is no evidence yet that Russia has already used Iranian ballistic missiles against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 11 at the Crimean Platform in Kyiv, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

The U.S. confirmed on Sept. 10 that Iran has provided Russia with shipments of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles as a boost to Mosocow's war against Ukraine.

"We've warned Tehran publicly, we've warned Tehran privately, that taking this step would be a dangerous escalation," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "Russia has now received shipments of these missiles."

Zelensky said he had received information from Western intelligence about the Iranian ballistic missile deliveries to Moscow.

"But I cannot confirm the use of the missiles for now. I can only confirm when we have evidence. As it was with North Korea," the president said.

Russia has received ballistic missiles and artillery shells from Pyongyang, with the weaponry already being used against Ukrainian cities and troops.

Tehran has also provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war.

The U.S. and other Western partners have imposed further sanctions against Tehran over the shipments of ballistic missiles.

Iran on Sept. 9 denied it had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, claiming reports to the contrary were "psychological warfare." Moscow gave an evasive answer when asked about the reports, saying only that Russia and Iran cooperate in all possible areas.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said last week that if Iran provides ballistic missiles to Russia, "it will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations."

Heorhii Tykhyi, the ministry's spokesperson, said that Kyiv does not rule out severing of diplomatic ties with Tehran.

What Iran’s ballistic missiles, in Russia’s hands, could mean for Ukraine
Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 6, a move the U.S. has described as a “dramatic escalation” in Tehran’s support for Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine. The White House said it was “alarmed” by reports of the transfer, but what the
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM  (Updated: )

UK announces new $781 million aid package for Ukraine.

The U.K. announced a new 600-million-pound ($781 million) aid package for Ukraine on Sept. 11, as U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kyiv together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.