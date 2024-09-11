No confirmation Russia has used Iranian missiles against Ukraine, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

There is no evidence yet that Russia has already used Iranian ballistic missiles against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 11 at the Crimean Platform in Kyiv, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

The U.S. confirmed on Sept. 10 that Iran has provided Russia with shipments of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles as a boost to Mosocow's war against Ukraine.

"We've warned Tehran publicly, we've warned Tehran privately, that taking this step would be a dangerous escalation," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "Russia has now received shipments of these missiles."

Zelensky said he had received information from Western intelligence about the Iranian ballistic missile deliveries to Moscow.

"But I cannot confirm the use of the missiles for now. I can only confirm when we have evidence. As it was with North Korea," the president said.

Russia has received ballistic missiles and artillery shells from Pyongyang, with the weaponry already being used against Ukrainian cities and troops.

Tehran has also provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war.

The U.S. and other Western partners have imposed further sanctions against Tehran over the shipments of ballistic missiles.

Iran on Sept. 9 denied it had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, claiming reports to the contrary were "psychological warfare." Moscow gave an evasive answer when asked about the reports, saying only that Russia and Iran cooperate in all possible areas.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said last week that if Iran provides ballistic missiles to Russia, "it will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations."

Heorhii Tykhyi, the ministry's spokesperson, said that Kyiv does not rule out severing of diplomatic ties with Tehran.