Investigation: Russia continues to receive weapons from US, Europe despite sanctions

by Olena Goncharova November 8, 2023 2:49 AM 2 min read
This photograph taken on Oct. 20, 2023 shows shot-down Russian drones and their parts at an exhibition called "A threat from the sky" at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
Russian companies continue to maintain access to purchasing firearms and ammunition from Europe and the United States, despite export restrictions that Western countries initiated against Russia, an investigation conducted by the German project Correctiv revealed.

Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nearly 7,300 firearms, which include over a hundred sniper rifles, and nearly eight million rounds of ammunition have been imported into Russia, according to journalists' estimates.

These imports involve products from various Western manufacturers, including U.S. companies Smith & Wesson, Barrett Firearms, and Desert Tech, Austrian brands like Glock and Steyr Arms, as well as German companies including Merkel Jagd- und Sport Waffen GmbH, Nammo Schönebeck, RWS, Ruag Ammotech, Blaser, and others.

A portion of those Western weapons reportedly found its way into the hands of the Russian military operating in Ukraine. Firearms like Glock pistols, AR-15 automatic rifles, and Blaser R8 carbines have been identified in use, according to the investigation. These weapons were also observed at the recent arms fair in Moscow.

Correctiv alleges that the weapons did not have a direct route from Western manufacturers to Russia but were likely channeled through intermediaries in third countries. There has been a noticeable surge in the supply of hunting and sporting weapons from Germany to countries such as the UAE, Croatia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Poland, and Uzbekistan since February, 2022.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
