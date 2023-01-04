Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Intelligence: Russia deploys new military units to northern part of Crimea.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 1:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is deploying new military units to the northern part of occupied Crimea, reported Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

Russia is also reportedly fortifying the area and parts of Kherson Oblast.

“They (Russia) are losing. That’s why they create defensive structures where they can, realizing that they will have to conduct combat operations on these lines,” he said.

Cherniak said that Russian forces are currently making “every effort” to preserve the so-called land corridor to Crimea through occupied Ukrainian territories in the south of the country.

“Their idea was to capture the Donetsk Oblast, the coast of the Sea of Azov, and their plans were also to cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea. But Russia could not implement any plans in Ukraine,” he said, adding that the land corridor is “certainly not safe” given that allies are providing Kyiv with new types of weapons.

“Ukraine will strike Russian positions throughout all the occupied territory,” Cherniak said.

In late December, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate, said Ukraine would liberate the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula by a combination of military force and diplomacy.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.