Institute for the Study of War: Ukraine likely forces Russia to change priorities due to Ukrainian counteroffensive

The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 4 that Russian forces are likely responding to the Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in Kherson Oblast by relocating its troops and equipment to Kherson and western Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The experts said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive threat and the weakening of Russian forces “appear to be allowing Ukraine to begin actively shaping the course of the war for the first time.”