Institute for the Study of War: Russian military command undergoes high turnover, complicates combat effectiveness

The U.K. Ministry of Defense confirmed the think tank's previous assesment that Russian military leadership has experienced major turn-overs due to Russian military failures in Ukraine. According to the experts, at least six Russian commanders have likely been dismissed from their posts since the beginning of the invasion in February, potentially including Eastern Military District commander Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko and Western Military District commander Colonel General Aleksandr Zhuravlev. Change in military leadership is likely impacting Russian command and control efforts in Ukraine.