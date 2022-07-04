Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces likely secured Luhansk Oblast border, but ‘pockets of Ukrainian resistance’ may remain

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank reported on July 3 that Russian forces may not have yet fully cleared Lysychansk and Luhansk Oblast of Ukrainian forces, but that this will likely happen “relatively quickly.” The ISW also reports that two senior commanders with Russia’s military may have been tasked with tactical activities around Lysychansk, indicating the importance for Putin of securing the region and his “lack of confidence in more junior officers to do the job.”