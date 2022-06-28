Institute for the Study of War: Russia relying on retired officers and reserve forces due to heavy losses.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that Russian military authorities continue to seek ways to replenish their increasingly exhausted force capabilities without announcing general mobilization. The experts quote the U.S. and U.K. intelligence which suggests that Russia is relying on retired officers and will need to start mobilizing reservists to sustain its eastern offensive as its military casualties continue to mount. The institute has previously assessed that such reserves are unlikely to provide Russian forces with meaningful regeneration of force capabilities.